Gold Price Today, 30 May 2021: Gold retailing at Rs 47,580 in Delhi, check prices in your city

New Delhi: After plummeting early last week, gold prices recovered a bit on Friday (May 28). On Sunday (May 30) the prices of gold were more or less the same as on Saturday (May 29), only increasing by just Rs 10 per gram.

At present, the price of the 22-carat gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs 46,580 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 47,580 in the national capital.

Coming to the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the 22 carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 46,590 and the 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,590 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold are retailing at Rs 46,120 and Rs 50,310, respectively.

In West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,170 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, the 24-carat gold is currently retailing at Rs 50,760 per 10 gram in the city.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 45,810 Rs 49,960

Hyderabad Rs 45,810 Rs 49,960

Pune Rs 46,590 Rs 47,590

Jaipur Rs 46,760 Rs 50,760

Lucknow Rs 46,760 Rs 50,760

Patna Rs 46,590 Rs 47,590

Chandigarh Rs 46,760 Rs 50,760

Surat Rs 48,190 Rs 50,190

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.