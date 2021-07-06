Gold Price Today, 6 July 2021: Gold prices see a hike but remain below Rs 47,000 mark: Check prices in metro cities

Gold prices today surged by Rs 120 per 10 gram and 1,200 per 100 gram. This hike has put the price of 10 gram of 22 carat gold over Rs 46,400-mark. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is over Rs 47,400-mark.

Gold rates change in state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied on the precious metal.

In terms of metro cities, the gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Meanwhile, In Delhi, gold prices stood at Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rates came at Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Kolkata, gold prices stood at Rs 46,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 49,620 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price stood at Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Pune, the gold rate stood at Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile, globally, gold prices soared to a nearly two-week high. Spot gold was steady at USD 1,792.34 per ounce. US gold futures rose by 0.5 per cent to USD 1,792.

