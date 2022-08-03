New Delhi: Gold price increased marginally on Wednesday (August 3) by just Rs 10 to Rs 51,660 per 24 carats in India. The price of 24 carats of gold was Rs 51,650 per 10 grams. Here are the indicative price of 24 Carat Gold Today, 03 August 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 52,390

Mumbai : Rs 51,440

Delhi : Rs 51,600

Kolkata : Rs 51,440

Bangalore : Rs 51,490

Hyderabad : Rs 51,440

Kerala : Rs 51,440

Ahmedabad : Rs 51,490

Jaipur : Rs 51,600

Lucknow : Rs 51,600

Patna : Rs 51,470

Chandigarh : Rs 51,600

Bhubaneswar : Rs 51,440

The price of gold varies daily depending on various factors such as excise tax, manufacturing costs, and state taxes. On the other hand, the price of silver dropped by Rs 500 per kilogram to Rs 57,500 on Wednesday (August 3). The price of silver per kilogram was Rs 58,000 on August 2, 2022. (ALSO READ: Filed ITR FY 2021-222? Here are 5 income tax rules on ITR refund you MUST know)

Meanwhile, gold prices rose as a pullback in the dollar and Sino-US tensions helped counter pressure from a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes, according to a report by Reuters. (ALSO READ: Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, ATF export; raises levy on domestic crude oil)