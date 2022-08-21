Gold price today, August 21: Gold rates drop; yellow metal stands at Rs 52,310

New Delhi: Today's gold prices have dropped significantly in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi has decreased by Rs 100 and stands at Rs. 47,950, while the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has decreased by Rs 130 and stands at Rs 52,310. The price of gold in Chennai per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,300, and the price of gold in 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 52,690, down by Rs 60.

The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs. 47,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs. 52,150 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold. Mumbai's gold prices per 10 grams of 22 and 24 carat gold have been Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 52,150, respectively. Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai have had silver rates of Rs. 55,500, and Chennai has a rate of Rs. 61,300.

The price of gold is stable right now in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. According to current rates, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs. 47,800 in Bangalore, and 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs. 52,150. The current price of gold in Hyderabad is Rs. 52,150 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs. 47,800 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

The price of gold in Kerala is Rs. 47,800 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs. 52,150 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. In Visakhapatnam, a gram of 22-carat gold costs Rs. 47,800, and a gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs. 52,150. On the other hand, the price of silver per kilogramme was Rs. 61,300 in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. It also closed at that price in Bangalore.

The rates for gold and silver listed here are subject to change daily and are due at 8 a.m. According to experts in the gold market, there are a variety of factors that can cause the price of gold to change, including changes in inflation, the market for jewellery, trade wars, geographic tensions, central banks' interest rates, and their gold reserves.

As the Federal Reserve made hints about an increase in interest rates, the price of gold has been falling.