New Delhi; On August 7, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights fell. As of Sunday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold gold in India is Rs 51,870, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,550.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,850 for 10 kilos of 24 carat gold and Rs 48,450 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. Read More: 7th Pay Commission: Govt may hike DA in second half of 2022; Know when it will be implemented

In the nation's capital, Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 52,036 and 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,700. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 51,870 for 10 kilos of 24 carat, compared to Rs 47,550 for 10 grams of 22 carat. While 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 47,550 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 51,870. Read More: Senior citizen loses Rs 2.20 lakh online after call from man posing as RBI staffer

On Sunday, the price of 10 kilos of 24 karat gold was Rs 51,870 and 10 grams of 22 karat gold was Rs 47,550, same to Bhubaneswar. For the past day, the prices of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) gold have fallen by Rs 110 and Rs 100, respectively.