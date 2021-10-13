हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price today

Gold Price Today: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 9,000 from record highs, right time to buy amid festivities?

Gold price today: In Delhi, gold price rose Rs 63 to Rs 46,329 per 10 grams on Wednesday, October 13. 

Gold Price Today: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 9,000 from record highs, right time to buy amid festivities?

New Delhi: December Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, October 13, were trading with a gain of Rs 257 at Rs 47455 per 10 grams, courtesy of the rise in the global gold prices. 

In the national capital, Delhi, gold rose Rs 63 to Rs 46,329 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,266 per 10 grams. 

Meanwhile, Silver also jumped Rs 371 to Rs 60,788 per kg, from Rs 60,417 per kg in the previous trade. In the global market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,768 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.80 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.46 per cent up at USD 1,768 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded higher supported by a weaker dollar and lower US bond yields," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Currently, gold is trading at Rs 47455 per 10 grams. This means that gold is currently selling way cheaper than its record highs. For instance, in August 2020, the yellow metal was trading at about Rs 56,191 per 10 grams. Also Read: Sensex rallies 453 points to new peak, Nifty claims 18,100 level

In comparison, gold is currently selling at about Rs Rs 8736 cheaper than its record high prices. This could offer a wonderful opportunity to investors who are planning to invest in the yellow metal amid the festive season. Also Read: Salman Khan announces his NFT collection: Twitter reacts to possibility of ‘bhaicoin’

- With PTI inputs. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold price todayGold MCXGoldBullionGold futures
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 12 October 2021: Gold prices slip below Rs 46,300 per 10 gram

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Encounter continues with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora