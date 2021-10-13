हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan announces his NFT collection: Twitter reacts to possibility of ‘bhaicoin’

Salman Khan is going to launch his NFT (non-fungible token) collection that will sell on the Bollycoin platform. 

Salman Khan announces his NFT collection: Twitter reacts to possibility of ‘bhaicoin’

New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has now announced that he is going to launch his NFT (non-fungible token) collection - a move that will add to the NFT craze in India. 

Khan announced the launch of his NFT collection via Twitter. In a tweet, he said, “Aa raha hoon mai, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on bollycoin.com. Stay tuned, bhai log! http://bollycoin.com #BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon.” 

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens or NFTs, becoming the first in the industry to jump on the NFT bandwagon. Besides Bachchan, actor Sunny Leone also recently rolled her NFT collection. 

In simple terms, NFTs are digital assets that represent art, music, videos, and photos, among others. Buyers and sellers usually trade in cryptocurrencies for the sale and purchase of NFTs. Also Read: Realme GT Neo 2 with 120Hz display launched in India: Price, features and more

Khan’s NFTs will be up for sale on BollyCoin.com. The digital collectables will be auctioned on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform provides a unique way for Bollywood fans to show their love by buying NFTs of their favourite celebrities. Also Read: Bajaj pulsar 250 to be launched in India on October 28, check expected features

Following Salman Khan’s announcement, many on Twitter reacted to the launch of NFTs by the Bollywood actor. A Twitter user said, “Ok bhai Bitcoin, dogecoin sab bech ke ab me bollycoin khariduga.” 

Another Twitter user jokingly said, “Salman Khan just entered the NFT space. Will soon launch a cryptocurrency called bhaicoin.” 

Responding to the above user, another Twitter user said, “Waiting for BabaCoin.” 

