New Delhi: In the past few days, gold prices are on the rise. On Friday, the 22-carat gold price increased by Rs 400 per 10 grams while the rate of 24-carat gold witnessed a hike of Rs 440 per 10 grams. The 22-carat gold price today (July 23) stood at Rs 46,000 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold will cost Rs 50,180 on Saturday. However, buyers must note that the prices of the precious yellow metal vary from state to state. Also, there are additional charges such as GST, TCS, and other levies that are applicable on gold purchases.

Compared to its previous close of Rs 46,000, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,400 per 10 grams on Friday. At the same time, the cost of 24 karat gold increased as well. Compared to its previous close of Rs. 50,180, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams was now Rs 50,620 on Friday. (ALSO READ: “Exercise restraint,” Industrialist Anand Mahindra appeals after Thar crosses flooded river in viral video)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 23 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,800

Mumbai : Rs 46,400

Delhi : Rs 46,400

Kolkata : Rs 46,400

Bangalore : Rs 46,450

Hyderabad : Rs 46,400

Kerala : Rs 46,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,470

Jaipur : Rs 46,550

Lucknow : Rs 46,550

Patna : Rs 46,420

Chandigarh : Rs 46,550

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,450

Meanwhile, in the international markets, on Friday, gold was poised to post its first weekly gain in six weeks. The rise in gold prices comes in the backdrop of a dip in the dollar and a reduction in US Treasury yields making gold a safe haven amid persistent economic uncertainties. (ALSO READ: Another jolt to Nirav Modi! ED attaches Hong Kong-based assets worth Rs 253 crore)

As of 2:21 p.m. EDT, spot gold increased 0.2 percent to $1,721.29 per ounce (1821 GMT). Following a significant recovery from a more than one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday, it was up almost 1% so far this week, according to a report by Reuters.

(Disclaimer: The costs are only estimates that have been gathered from different sources. Before investing or purchasing, you must compare the price with your jeweller.)