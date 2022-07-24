New Delhi: Gold price today, July 24, in most Indian cities including Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Kanpur, among other cities, increased slightly. The hike was seen in both the variants of the gold: 22 and 24 carat. For instance, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at Rs Rs 51,230. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,960.

Buyers should be aware that prices for the rare yellow metal fluctuate from one state to another. Additionally, there are additional fees like GST, TCS, and other levies that are charged on sales of gold. (ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to Rs 6,905 crore)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 24 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,960

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,930

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

On Friday, gold successfully recorded its first weekly rise in six weeks on global markets. Since the dollar has fallen and US Treasury yields have decreased, gold has become a safe haven in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty. (ALSO READ: Good news for UP residents, Yogi govt does away with Rs 7 tariff slab, check new electricity rates)

Spot gold climbed 0.2 percent to $1,721.29 per ounce as of 2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT). According to a Reuters report, it had significantly recovered from a more than one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday and was up about 1% this week.