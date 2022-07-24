New Delhi: In a slight relief to Uttar Pradesh consumers, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPREC), on Saturday, released the new electricity tariff prices for the current fiscal year 2022–2023. The major change in the new tariffs is that the highest slab of Rs 7 per unit has been eliminated by the state government. The highest slab has now been capped at Rs 6.50 per unit. Now, even after consuming more than 500 units, consumers will have to pay their electricity bill at Rs 6.50 per unit, instead of Rs 7.

The commission has also made changes to other slabs as well. For instance, the 0-150 slab, which has electricity rates fixed at Rs 5.50 per unit, has now been fixed to 0-100. At the same time, the old slab of 151-300, under which consumers used to pay electricity bills at Rs 6 per unit, has now been fixed at 101-150 units.

Also, the government has changed the old range from 301-500 units to 151-300 units. Under this slab, customers have to pay electricity bills at Rs 6.50 per unit.

Meanwhile, in cities, domestic BPL families will have to pay a bill of Rs 3.00 per unit for up to 100 units. Also, an additional 10% cut in electricity prices for users has been declared under the purview of Noida Power Company.

The cost of electricity in rural areas would be Rs 3.35 per unit from 0 to 100, Rs 3.85 per unit from 101 to 150, Rs 5.00 per unit from 151 to 300, and Rs 5.50 per unit for units over 300. In contrast, rural domestic BPL families will pay three rupees for up to 100 units of power. For rural customers, the price of Rs 3.35 per unit for 0 to 100 units has not changed.