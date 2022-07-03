New Delhi: On July 3, 2022, the gold price in India remained unchanged. As of Sunday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,790, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,440.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold prices in the national capital is Rs 52,200 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,850 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 52,200, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,850. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,200, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,850.

On Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) priced Rs 52,200 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,850. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has stayed constant in the last 24 hours (10 grams).

The government hiked the import duty on gold from 10.75 percent to 15% in order to rein in the country's widening current account imbalance despite surging gold imports. The new import duties will go into effect on June 30. Gold imports increased to 107 tonnes in May, while May imports were also considerable, according to a government announcement.

The basic customs charge on gold, which was previously 7.5 percent, will now be 12.5 percent. The effective gold customs duty will be 15% when the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 percent is included.

Gold and gasoline imports account for the majority of India's import bill, and any abrupt increase puts the country's economic condition under severe strain.