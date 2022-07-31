New Delhi: On July 31, 2022, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India remained unchanged. As of Sunday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,490, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,530 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 48,150 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold prices in the national capital Delhi is Rs 51,660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,350 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,490, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,200. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,490, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

On Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,490 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,200. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has stayed unchanged over the past 24 hours (10 grams).