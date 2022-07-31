NewsBullion
Gold price today, July 31: Gold rate remains unchanged, Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

The gold prices in the national capital Delhi is Rs 51,660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,350 for 22 carat (10 grams).

July 31, 2022
  • In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,490, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,200.
  • In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,490, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

New Delhi: On July 31, 2022, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India remained unchanged. As of Sunday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,490, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,530 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 48,150 for 22 carat (10 grams). Read More: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Facing issues with e-verification, legal heir registration, check THESE FAQs by Income Tax Dept

The gold prices in the national capital Delhi is Rs 51,660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,350 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,490, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,200. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,490, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200. Read More: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Will Income Tax Return filing due date be extended today?

On Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,490 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,200. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has stayed unchanged over the past 24 hours (10 grams).

