New Delhi: The deadline for submitting your income tax return(ITR) is today, July 31. Although many taxpayers and people have urged the government to extend the deadline, it is anticipated that this year won't see an extension like the previous two. Individual taxpayers who haven't yet submitted their ITRs should do so right away.

The government reported that as of Saturday at 8:36 p.m., more than 5 crore ITRs for the assessment year 2022–23 had been submitted. The income tax department asked taxpayers, mostly individuals and members of the salaried class, to file their forms by the deadline of July 31 through its official Twitter account. Read More: Will Centre extend ITR filing date beyond July 31 deadline? Income Tax Department shares important message

“Over 5 crore ITRs filed upto 8:36 pm today. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. #FileNow to avoid late fees. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in," the income tax department tweeted. Read More: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Is ITR filing, July 31 a bank holiday? Know what it means

The Twitter hashtag "#Extend Due Date Immediately" was trending amid requests for a deadline extension.

In response to some tweets claiming that the department's e-filing website was down, the department's Twitter account wrote:

"As informed by our team, the e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, pl share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at mailto:HYPERLINK "mailto:orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"HYPERLINK "mailto:orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in"orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will connect with you."

Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs), or income tax support centres, will be open on Sunday across the nation, and additional receipt counters will be opened, where necessary, to "ease filing of tax returns by the taxpayers," according to a separate directive from the CBDT.

A senior officer told PTI that a "war room" of technological experts working on the portal and the CBDT's social media team, which is compiling individual and public responses to the file, are cooperating around-the-clock.

According to the officer, problems with the e-filing system are being immediately fixed, and every taxpayer's question is being answered.

During the most recent fiscal year 2020–2021, 5.89 crore ITRs were submitted by the extended deadline of December 31, 2021.