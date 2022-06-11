iPhone 13 gets BIG price cut on Flipkart and Amazon: Details here

New Delhi: On Amazon India, the Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 72,990. The price has been reduced by 9%, from Rs 79,900 to Rs 72,990. The 128GB Apple iPhone 13 is also available through the e-commerce portal's exchange programme, which can pay up to a Rs 12,550 for your previous phone. As a result, the iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for roughly Rs 60,440.

Additional cashback and quick savings are also available through Amazon. For example, HDFC Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on the purchase of an iPhone 13. Customers of Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda can also take advantage of incentives if they want to use their phones. Read More: Paytm starts levying ‘convenience fee’ on mobile recharges: All you need to know

With the HDFC quick Rs 4,000 discount, the actual price of the Apple iPhone 13 is Rs 56,440. This is in ideal circumstances. To get the most out of the exchange, the phone must be in good working order. It's also important to consider the brand. iPhones are projected to have a higher resale value than Android phones. It is also affected by the year of manufacture and the year of purchasing. Read More: iPhone 14 Max: iPhone release date tipped before its launch

Similarly, Flipkart is selling the same model for Rs 72,999 with an exchange incentive of up to Rs 15,500. It brings the iPhone 13's price to Rs 57,499 in India.

These e-commerce platforms can tell you how much your old phone is worth in trade. Visit them, provide the information about the phone, such as the IMEI number, brand, and model name, and you will be given an approximate exchange value. This promotion may not be accessible in all PIN codes.

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, and a single 12-megapixel front camera. It has an A15 Bionic chipset for computing and is now running iOS 15.5 in India.