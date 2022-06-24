NewsBullion
Gold price today, June 24: Gold rates drop by Rs 310; Check how much it costs in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

The price of gold in the national capital is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
  • The price of gold in Delhi, is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold.
  • The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

New Delhi: On June 24, 2022, the price of gold in India dropped by Rs 310. As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 50,850, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,580. 10 grams of 24 carat gold was priced Rs 51,160 yesterday, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,860.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 24 June: Check website, steps to redeem

The price of gold in the national capital, Delhi, is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 51,990 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,650 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In contrast, the cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs. 47,650 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 51,990. Read More: Nike to make full exit from Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine

On Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold was Rs 51,990 and 10 grams of 22 carat gold was Rs 47,650. For 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold, the price has climbed by Rs 190 during the past day.

Internationally, gold gave up initial gains and edged lower on Thursday as the dollar regained momentum after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell doubled down on the central bank's policy tightening aimed at taming inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,822.64 per ounce by 2:28 p.m.m ET (1828 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.5% to $1,829.8.

After Powell said the Fed`s commitment to curbing inflation was "unconditional", the dollar index resumed its uptick, dimming gold's appeal. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for overseas buyers.

