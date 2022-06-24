New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 24, 2022

FV5SGW7T5TR4

FV9BF8HJV9UI

87YDG2TEB4RJ

5TYO1H9JI8NU

F3U4756TGB8C

NE4I5I6TKH7M

B7LVO6DSI876

HTJGIHB87V6C

X5SA4QER2D3F

4VRB5TJKGY6H

OB987FD6E5TR

G5V6NY3MKU8H

JON98B7VFY6D

ET5WG345T6YH

JHGRKIU7HG45

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 24 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)