Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 24 June: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 24, 2022 

FV5SGW7T5TR4
FV9BF8HJV9UI
87YDG2TEB4RJ
5TYO1H9JI8NU
F3U4756TGB8C
NE4I5I6TKH7M
B7LVO6DSI876
HTJGIHB87V6C
X5SA4QER2D3F
4VRB5TJKGY6H
OB987FD6E5TR
G5V6NY3MKU8H
JON98B7VFY6D
ET5WG345T6YH
JHGRKIU7HG45

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 24 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

