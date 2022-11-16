Gold Price Today, November 16: Yellow metal prices surge by Rs 600 in two days; check rates in Delhi, Chennai, other cities

Gold Price Today: Amid the wedding season, gold prices have surged by over Rs 600 per 10 grams in the last two days to cross the Rs 53,000 mark in key markets. Today, the price of yellow metal rose by Rs 320 to Rs 53,449 per 10 grams in the national capital Delhi. The price rise is in line with the firm global trend and depreciation in the rupee. On November 15, the gold prices had risen by Rs 294 per 10 grams in the city.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,129 per 10 grams. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,777.56 per ounce while silver was down at USD 21.68 per ounce. "Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak as signs of cooling US inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 52,030 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,550 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,600 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 52,080 per 10 grams.

In Lucknow, the ornamental gold was priced at Rs 49,300 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,770 per 10 grams.

In Patna, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,550 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold of 99.9 per cent purity was priced at Rs 52,030 per 10 grams.

In Bhopal, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,030 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,480 per 10 grams. In Surat, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 49,360 per 10 grams.

In Trivandrum, the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,200 per 10 grams while that of 24-carat was priced at Rs 50,610 per 10 grams.

(With agency inputs)