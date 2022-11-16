WhatsApp to change in-app camera design, to come up with defined photo, video mode

WhatsApp Update: Instant chat messaging app WhatsApp is planning to redesign its in-app camera to make functions more defined for the users. As of now, if you click on the camera option inside the WhatsApp app, you get a circular tap button at the bottom of the camera screen. If you just tap on the button, it will click photos and if you tap and hold it for a long time, it will record videos. So, WhatsApp is now planning to do away with this dual mode option.

According to the WABetaInfo website which tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform will now show photos and video options separately. So, in future when the update is rolled out to everyone, if you will open WhatsApp and tap on the camera option, at the bottom below the circular button, you will get two options - Photo and Video. You will be required to select the photo or video option as per your requirement. So, the press and hold feature for video will no longer be available.

According to the report, the new camera mode has been released to some beta testers and it will be rolled out to new users in the coming days.

Recently, WhatsApp has released some new features to users across the globe. One of them is WhatsApp communities which allow users to form a group of multiple groups. A total of 12 groups can be part of a community. The messaging app has also increased the number of participants for groups and video calls. Now, a total of 1024 people can be a member of one group. When it comes to video, WhatsApp users can take along 32 participants in a video call.

WhatsApp has also rolled out the ability to create call links for WhatsApp voice and video calls. It enables users to join a video/audio call using a link.