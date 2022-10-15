Gold Price Today, October 15: After a week of turmoil, check yellow metal rates in your city

The gold prices have fallen by around Rs 2000 per 10 grams in the last few days and this has brought festive cheers for many who have been waiting to invest in the yellow metal. The gold prices recorded a decline in the international market as well. In most Indian cities, gold prices are now trading below Rs 50,000.

The 22-carat gold prices in Delhi stood at Rs 47,630 per 10 grams. While the price of 22-carat gold in the Bhopal-Indore bullion market was Rs 47,360 per 10 grams, the same as the national capital Delhi, the 24-carat gold was priced around Rs 50,000 per 10 grams.

In Ghaziabad, Noida and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 47,400 while pure gold of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,770.

The 22-carat gold in Coimbatore stood at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams while the pure gold of 24-carat was priced at Rs 49,250.

As far as silver prices are concerned, the rates declined by Rs 692 to Rs 57,477 per kilogram from Rs 58,169 per kg yesterday. In cities across India, silver prices were in the range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000 today.

"The precious metal could continue to be pressured by the rising yields and expensive dollar," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, told PTI.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,665.2 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.95 per ounce. "COMEX gold is headed for a weekly loss after a hot inflation reading signalled more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, Parmar added.