Gold Price Today: Russia-Ukraine war sends yellow metal higher; check latest rate in your city

New Delhi: Gold price today, March 3, stood at around Rs 51,788 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with a jump of close to 1% in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising oil prices.

Following the sharp rise, the prices of yellow metal soared in almost all major cities in the country. For instance, the price of gold was up by Rs 10,000 per 100 grams on Thursday (March 3), in all cities of the country, according to a report by Good Returns.

In Delhi, the gold price jumped by Rs 271 to Rs 51,670 per 10 grams in line with strong international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade on Wednesday (March 2), the precious metal finished at Rs 51,399 per 10 grams. "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,932 per ounce on Thursday," told Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, to PTI. Also Read: Don’t share Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

On the other hand, the silver price also jumped by Rs 818 to Rs 68,425 per kg from Rs 67,607 per kg in the previous trade. Also Read: Jharkhand government tables over Rs 1 lakh crore budget for FY23

Gold Price Today, March 3:

City 22 Carat Gold 24 Carat Gold

Chennai Rs 48,800 Rs 53,240

Mumbai Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Delhi Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Kolkata Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Bangalore Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Hyderabad Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Pune Rs 47,780 Rs 52,090

Ahmedabad Rs 47,750 Rs 52,090

Jaipur Rs 47,850 Rs 52,200

Lucknow Rs 47,850 Rs 52,200

Coimbatore Rs 48,800 Rs 53,240

Madurai Rs 48,800 Rs 53,240

Patna Rs 47,780 Rs 52,090

Nagpur Rs 47,800 Rs 52,140

Chandigarh Rs 47,850 Rs 52,200

Surat Rs 47, 750 Rs 52,090

Mangalore Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Visakhapatnam Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Mysore Rs 47,700 Rs 52,040

Live TV

#mute