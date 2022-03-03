हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price today

Gold Price Today: Russia-Ukraine war sends yellow metal higher; check latest rate in your city

Gold price was up by Rs 10,000 per 100 grams on Thursday (March 3), in all cities of the country. 

Gold Price Today: Russia-Ukraine war sends yellow metal higher; check latest rate in your city

New Delhi: Gold price today, March 3, stood at around Rs 51,788 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with a jump of close to 1% in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising oil prices. 

Following the sharp rise, the prices of yellow metal soared in almost all major cities in the country. For instance, the price of gold was up by Rs 10,000 per 100 grams on Thursday (March 3), in all cities of the country, according to a report by Good Returns. 

In Delhi, the gold price jumped by Rs 271 to Rs 51,670 per 10 grams in line with strong international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade on Wednesday (March 2), the precious metal finished at Rs 51,399 per 10 grams. "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,932 per ounce on Thursday," told Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, to PTI.  Also Read: Don’t share Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

On the other hand, the silver price also jumped by Rs 818 to Rs 68,425 per kg from Rs 67,607 per kg in the previous trade. Also Read: Jharkhand government tables over Rs 1 lakh crore budget for FY23

Gold Price Today, March 3:

City                             22 Carat Gold    24 Carat Gold

Chennai                            Rs 48,800    Rs 53,240

Mumbai                            Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Delhi                                 Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Kolkata                              Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Bangalore                           Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Hyderabad                          Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Pune                                    Rs 47,780    Rs 52,090

Ahmedabad                         Rs 47,750    Rs 52,090

Jaipur                                   Rs 47,850    Rs 52,200

Lucknow                              Rs 47,850    Rs 52,200

Coimbatore                          Rs 48,800    Rs 53,240

Madurai                                Rs 48,800    Rs 53,240

Patna                                     Rs 47,780    Rs 52,090

Nagpur                                 Rs 47,800    Rs 52,140

Chandigarh                         Rs 47,850    Rs 52,200

Surat                                   Rs 47, 750    Rs 52,090

Mangalore                          Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Visakhapatnam                  Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Mysore                               Rs 47,700    Rs 52,040

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold price todayGoldGold MCXGold pricesilver price todaySilver
Next
Story

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens today amidst Ukraine crisis: 5 day window to buy gold at low prices

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine