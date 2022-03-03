Don’t share Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Thursday (February 3), cautioned the public against sharing Aadhaar Card and PAN details without a valid reason or for monetary gains.

The department also said that the information could be misused by fraudsters for GST evasion. The agency noted that the information could be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes.

In a tweet, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said Aadhaar and PAN details can be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes and hence people should refrain from sharing these without a valid reason.

Protect your personal data which may be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes.#GST pic.twitter.com/pUvArdYgzs — CBIC (@cbic_india) March 3, 2022

"Protect your personal data which may be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes," the CBIC added in its tweet. Also Read: After Garena Free Fire, Centre to ban BGMI? Check what IT Ministry has to say

Over the past several years, Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers have cracked down on several bogus companies used to raise fake invoices without any actual supply of goods. The sole intention is to fraudulently claim an input tax credit (ITC), according to a report by PTI. Also Read: Huawei accused of tax evasion by Indian government: Report

Live TV

#mute