हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Don’t share Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

The department said that the information could be misused by fraudsters for GST evasion. 

Don’t share Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Thursday (February 3), cautioned the public against sharing Aadhaar Card and PAN details without a valid reason or for monetary gains. 

The department also said that the information could be misused by fraudsters for GST evasion. The agency noted that the information could be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes. 

In a tweet, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said Aadhaar and PAN details can be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes and hence people should refrain from sharing these without a valid reason.

"Protect your personal data which may be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes," the CBIC added in its tweet. Also Read: After Garena Free Fire, Centre to ban BGMI? Check what IT Ministry has to say

Over the past several years, Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers have cracked down on several bogus companies used to raise fake invoices without any actual supply of goods. The sole intention is to fraudulently claim an input tax credit (ITC), according to a report by PTI. Also Read: Huawei accused of tax evasion by Indian government: Report

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardPAN cardGST fraudPanCBIC
Next
Story

PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi scheme subscriber? Know why March 31 deadline is significant for you

Must Watch

PT10M59S

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian army launched missile attack on oil tanker in Chernihiv