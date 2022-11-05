Gold Price Today: Yellow metal rate revised in key cities; Check latest prices in your city

Gold Rate Today: The demand for gold has reached a pre-pandemic level in India as it witnessed an annual growth of 14 per cent during the July-September quarter at 191.7 tonnes mainly driven by strong consumer interest. However, despite the fact, gold prices have failed to keep up their momentum and have been on a topsy-turvy ride.

Yesterday, gold prices in the national capital rose Rs 604 to Rs 50,869 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal had touched Rs 50,265 per 10 grams. However, it either slipped or remain unchanged across key cities. In Delhi, the 22-carat gold price was priced at Rs 47,700 per 10 grams while the 24-carat was priced at Rs 50,190 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the gold prices remained unchanged as 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 51,200 per 10 gms while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,600 per 10 gms.

In Bengaluru, standard gold of 99.5 purity was priced at Rs 50,140 per 10 grams while the ornamental gold of 22-carat was priced at Rs 47,750 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, standard gold was priced at Rs 49,800 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,430 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,648 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 19.81 per ounce yesterday. "COMEX gold surges after touching the six-week low on Thursday amid a surge in buying in China have helped prevent steeper declines," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, Officials of Malabar Gold and Diamonds and members of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association today decided to implement uniform gold prices based on the bank rate across Kerala. The decision will affect the uniform price of 916 purity 22-carat gold.

(With agency inputs)