Gold prices drop alert: Yellow metal Rs 12,000 dearer from its all-time high

New Delhi: Gold and silver rates continue to fall in bullion markets. The 24-carat gold opened at Rs. 44,422, cheaper by Rs 421. There is a big decline in silver, the rates fell by Rs 1360 per kg to open at Rs. 64,766.

Gold and silver are also blown on MCX. At 12:06 pm, gold was trading at Rs. 44,315 with a loss of Rs 226, while silver was trading at Rs 675 to Rs. 65,246. The rates released by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association and the actual prices in your city may vary from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website, the gold and silver spot prices across the country on Friday (March 5) 2021 remained as follows:

If you were waiting to purchase gold or silver, this comes as a golden opportunity for shopping. At the same time, it is also a better time for investment. Gold has become cheaper by about Rs. 12,000 per 10 grams from its all-time high of Rs. 56,254. On August 7, 2020, the price of 24-carat gold in bullion markets was Rs 56254. It is expected that in the coming days it may come down to Rs. 42,500. At the same time, silver has come down from last year's high rate of 76008 to Rs 64766. That is, about 10000 rupees has become cheaper.

The rates issued by India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) and are universally accepted across the country. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. If you are looking to buy or sell gold, you can refer to the rates of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, IBJA shows the average price of gold and silver from 14 centres across the country by taking a current rate. The current rate of gold-silver spot price varies from place to place.