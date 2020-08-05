हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold prices hit another new high, silver rates rise – Check rates on August 05

Worries over global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases have led to the sharp rally in gold prices, analysts believe.

Gold prices hit another new high, silver rates rise – Check rates on August 05

New Delhi: Gold prices continued its record-breaking rally in Indian markets with prices on Wednesday touching yet another high.

On MCX, October gold futures were up 0.25 percent to Rs 54,560 per 10 gram. Similarly  Silver futures on MCX also advanced very close to Rs 70,000 level. It rose over 6 percent to Rs 69,999 per kg.

Worries over global economic fallout from mounting COVID-19 cases have led to the sharp rally in gold prices, analysts believe.

Spot gold prices rose $18.5543, or 0.94%, to $1,995.25 an ounce. Earlier, spot gold was bid at $2,000.11 an ounce, a Reuters report said. Bullion has soared more than 30% so far this year, supported by lower interest rates and safe-haven buying on concerns Federal Reserve policy and government stimulus are debasing the currency.

The bond market, which is at loggerheads with the equity markets over stimulus and its role in the economy, is skeptical about the prospects of a rebound in economic growth in the third quarter, Reuters added.

On Wednesday, oil prices edged higher, with Brent on track for a five-month high, on hopes for more stimulus and signs America may be making progress on controlling the coronavirus spread. Brent crude futures rose $0.29 to $44.44 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.59 to $41.6 a barrel.

Tags:
GoldGold pricegold ratesGold price today
Next
Story

Gold price rises by Rs 97 to Rs 54,830 per 10 gram
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M25S

Ayodhya Live Updates : People offered prayer in Ayodhya Gurudwara