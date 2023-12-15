New Delhi: Looking for a safe way to invest in gold that also earns you interest? The government has two new options for you: Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Series III and Series IV.

Benefits:

Invest in gold without the hassle

No need to store or worry about the price of physical gold. These bonds represent gold ownership with the government's guarantee. (Also Read: Who Is Lalit Khaitan? Read Tale Of 80-Year-Old India's Newest Billionaire)

Earn guaranteed interest

Get a steady 2.5 percent interest rate on your investment, paid twice a year. (Also Read: Man Orders Groceries Once, Swiggy Delivers Six Times; Netizens Begin Meme Fest)

Safe and secure

Backed by the government, these bonds are a low-risk investment option.

Tax benefits

The interest you earn is tax-free, making your investment even more attractive.

Growth potential

Gold prices typically rise over time, so you could see your investment increase in value.

Flexible options

Choose between two series with different subscription dates:

Series III: Opens December 18th, closes December 22nd, 2023.

Series IV: Opens February 12th, closes February 16th, 2024.

Who Can Buy?

Anyone can invest in SGBs, including individuals, families, trusts, universities, and charities.

How Much Can You Invest?

Start with as little as one gram of gold, and invest up to:

4 kg per year for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)

20 kg per year for trusts and similar entities

How To Buy?

Head to your nearest bank, post office, or stock exchange. You can also invest online for a small discount if you pay digitally.