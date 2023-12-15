trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699319
NewsBusinessCompanies
SWIGGY

Man Orders Groceries Once, Swiggy Delivers Six Times; Netizens Begin Meme Fest

Loya tried placing an order on Swiggy Instamart, but his payment went through while the order remained stuck in limbo. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Man Orders Groceries Once, Swiggy Delivers Six Times; Netizens Begin Meme Fest File Photo

New Delhi: Imagine ordering groceries online, only to have six delivery drivers show up at your door, each carrying your order... multiplied by six! That's exactly what happened to Praanay Loya, a Twitter user from India, thanks to a hilarious glitch in the Swiggy app.

Loya tried placing an order on Swiggy Instamart, but his payment went through while the order remained stuck in limbo. After several attempts, he switched to cash on delivery and even tried another app, just to be safe. (Also Read: Google Maps Introduces Fuel-Saving Feature For Indian Users: Check How To Use It)

Then came the surprise - Swiggy drivers started arriving, one after the other, with six times the groceries he ordered! (Also Read: Shocking! Tech Company CEO Coerces Women Employee Into Signing Sex Slavery Contract)

Suddenly, Loya found himself drowning in 20 liters of milk, 6 kilograms of dosa batter, and enough pineapples to fuel a fruit salad party for the whole neighborhood.

He took to Twitter, seeking advice on what to do with his windfall of groceries, and the internet came to the rescue with creative suggestions for sharing, donating, and even whipping up some epic dosa feasts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament
Parliament attack
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: No lesson even after 22 years of Parliament attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Congress silent on Dhiraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'