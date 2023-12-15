Man Orders Groceries Once, Swiggy Delivers Six Times; Netizens Begin Meme Fest

New Delhi: Imagine ordering groceries online, only to have six delivery drivers show up at your door, each carrying your order... multiplied by six! That's exactly what happened to Praanay Loya, a Twitter user from India, thanks to a hilarious glitch in the Swiggy app.

Loya tried placing an order on Swiggy Instamart, but his payment went through while the order remained stuck in limbo. After several attempts, he switched to cash on delivery and even tried another app, just to be safe.

Then came the surprise - Swiggy drivers started arriving, one after the other, with six times the groceries he ordered!

Suddenly, Loya found himself drowning in 20 liters of milk, 6 kilograms of dosa batter, and enough pineapples to fuel a fruit salad party for the whole neighborhood.

He took to Twitter, seeking advice on what to do with his windfall of groceries, and the internet came to the rescue with creative suggestions for sharing, donating, and even whipping up some epic dosa feasts.