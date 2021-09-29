Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers festive offers on gold: Now, invest in gold starting at just Rs 100

New Delhi: Gold is currently trading at Rs 10,000 lower than its record highs on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), offering a wonderful opportunity to investors planning to invest in the yellow metal in the festive season. In such a situation, brands such as Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers are offering customers an opportunity to invest in gold at just Rs 100, but with a catch.

Customers can now buy gold worth just Rs 100 from Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers via the Digital Gold Platform. The demand for gold is expected to surge in the festive season.

Therefore, other brands such as PC Jewelers Ltd. and Senco Gold & Diamonds have also started offering digital gold for as low as Rs 100.

Brands have also partnered with other third-party firms to sell gold digitally. However, such investments can be made only online, presenting an opportunity to invest in digital gold, instead of physical gold.

Customers can visit the official website and mobile apps of the jewellers to purchase gold online. They can also request the delivery of gold as soon as they have bought at least one gram of gold.

Currently, gold is trading with a hike of Rs 264 on Wednesday at about Rs Rs 45,123 per 10 gram in the national capital Delhi. On Tuesday, gold was trading at about Rs 44,859 per 10 grams.

"Gold prices pared some of the previous losses on Wednesday after falling to seven-week lows," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel told PTI.

