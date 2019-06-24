close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: Gem and jewellery industry seeks lower customs duty on gold

The council has also urged the government to allow EMI purchases of jewellery, which the RBI currently does not allow, as gold is declared an asset class.

Union Budget 2019: Gem and jewellery industry seeks lower customs duty on gold

Kolkata: The gem and jewellery industry Monday approached the government for reduction in customs duty on gold in the Union Budget for the fiscal 2019-20, to be tabled in Parliament on July 5.

At present, the customs duty on gold is 10 percent.

"We have sent recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for lowering it to four percent," Vice-Chairman of All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, Shankar Sen, said.

Sen told reporters here that reduction of duty on gold would check smuggling in a big way.

"We have done calculations and found that the resultant loss of government revenue will be compensated by reining in smuggling activities, which will become less attractive," he said.

Another positive outcome would be lower prices of gold, Sen said.

The council has also urged the government to allow EMI purchases of jewellery, which the RBI currently does not allow, as gold is declared an asset class.

Sen added that the gem and jewellery body has suggested implementation of the gold monetisation scheme in a revised manner.

The council also said it will organise a two-day conclave 'Manthan' on July 2 and July 3 in Mumbai.

Tags:
Union Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019Nirmala SitharamanGold
Next
Story

Gold prices zoom Rs 280, crosses Rs 34,000 mark

Must Watch

PT3M19S

5W1H: 'After the election, Akhilesh did not call me once' says Mayawati