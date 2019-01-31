Budget Session Live updates from Parliament

31 January 2019, 12:10 PM Compromising with security needs is not in interest of present and future of the country. New deals in last year, purchase of defence equipment raised morale of defence. After decades, Indian Air Force will use ultramodern Rafale aircraft in coming months and strengthen itself

31 January 2019, 12:04 PM Between 2017-18, more than 12 crore and 30 lakh people of the country undertook air travel. Under UDAAN scheme, prices of 12 lakh seats were reduced for which the middle class of the country could fulfil its dream of air travel

31 January 2019, 12:02 PM India has become the world's 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones. Under government's Make In India programme, Asia's biggest MedTech Zone will be established in Andhra Pradesh

31 January 2019, 11:58 AM 19 airports will be built across Eastern India out of which 5 airports will be built in the North-eastern region

31 January 2019, 11:56 AM My government believes that eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, North-eastern states and the entire eastern region are capable of becoming the growth engine of the country. Hence my government is constantly focusing on improving Railway, highway, waterway and airway infrastructure in the region

31 January 2019, 11:54 AM GST is a long-term policy and is a boon for the business sector. The taxpayers in the country trust this government. I congratulate the people of our country to adopt GST despite facing several initial hiccups. My government is constantly trying to ammend taxation under GST by keeping in mind advices given on the one nation one tax regime

31 January 2019, 11:51 AM By widening the scope of direct benefit transfer, over 6 lakh and 5 thousand core rupees have been received by the beneficiaries

31 January 2019, 11:49 AM My Government is trying to fulfill its vision to double farmer's income for which it is giving constant assistance to the farmers. The government's priority is to give better opportunity for buying agricultural equipment, seeds and sell their agricultural products of farmers

31 January 2019, 11:45 AM Under Jan Dhan Yojana, 34 crore people have opened a bank account & almost every family in the country is connected to the banking system. According to an international agency, 55% of the total bank accounts opened between 2014-2017 were opened in India itself

31 January 2019, 11:44 AM It is the dream of every parent to see their children getting proper education and prosper in life. My Government is working to provide high level professional education for students and hence it is going to establish 7 IIT, 7 IIM, 14 IIIT, 1 NIT and 4 NID

31 January 2019, 11:37 AM To protect the rights of married Muslim women and criminalise the practice of triple talaq, my government is constantly trying to pass the Bill on Triple Talaq

31 January 2019, 11:33 AM Under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) Yojna, 2 crore 47 lakh households have been given power connections so that the poor people are lifted out of darkness

31 January 2019, 11:30 AM In the last four and a half years my government has worked relentlessly towards the mission of housing for all. Under this 1 crore and 30 lakh houses were being built. However, before 2014, only 25 lakh houses were built in 5 years

31 January 2019, 11:28 AM Citizenship Amendment Bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge in India after facing oppression somewhere else. They were not at fault, they were victims of situations like that

31 January 2019, 11:27 AM My government is opening new medical colleges, upgrading district hospitals and opening a wellness centre in every major panchayat of the country

31 January 2019, 11:25 AM 2019 significant year for India's democracy as country is observing 15oth birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

31 January 2019, 11:25 AM Under Swachh Bharat initiative, the government has built 9 crore toilets

31 January 2019, 11:19 AM Healthcare is my government’s topmost priority. I am happy to inform you that the benefits of government’s schemes are reaching poorest of the poor.

31 January 2019, 11:18 AM Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and affordable insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has benefitted over 21 crore poor people

31 January 2019, 11:14 AM These kendras provide more than 700 medicines at very cheap rates

31 January 2019, 11:14 AM Under Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadi Yogna, over 4,900 jan aushadi kendras have been opened in over 600 districts

31 January 2019, 11:13 AM My government started the Ayushman Bharat scheme that has helped several poor families in under affordable healthcare. In last 4 months more than 10 Lakh poor people availed health benefits in hospitals under this scheme

31 January 2019, 11:11 AM Under Ujwalla Yojna, over 6 crore gas connections have been given till now