Interim Budget 2019 Live updates: Efforts on to bring full representation for economically backward classes

1 February 2019, 11:28 AM
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to be rolled out from December 1,2018 (retrospective). Government will bear the burden of Rs 75,000 crore for this package
1 February 2019, 11:27 AM
Farmers owning upto 2 hectres of land to get Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred to beneficiaries in three installments. 12 crore farmers and their families will be directly benefitted.
1 February 2019, 11:26 AM
Ayushman Bharat the world's largest healthcare programme was launched to provide medical care to almost 50 crore people, resulting in 3,000 crore savings by poor families
1 February 2019, 11:25 AM
For doubling farmers income, government decided to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops
1 February 2019, 11:23 AM
India is solidly back on track and marching towards growth and prosperity. During 2014-18, 1.53 crore houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana. Pace of construction of rural roads has been tripled under our tenure
1 February 2019, 11:22 AM
Rs 1.70 lakh crore spent for bringing food at affordable rates to poor people
1 February 2019, 11:20 AM
As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, world's largest behavioural change movement Swachh Bharat initiated has achieved more than 98 percent rural sanitation coverage. More than 5.45 lakh villages declared ODF
1 February 2019, 11:19 AM
Efforts taken to bring full representation for economically weak backward classes, by giving them reservation in jobs and education
1 February 2019, 11:15 AM
We are confident that given the pace of reforms in banking sector, other banks too will recover. Close to 3 lakh crore already recovered in favour of banks and creditors, big defaulters too not spared by our government
1 February 2019, 11:15 AM
Recapitalization of banks amounting to 2.6 lakh crore has been done
1 February 2019, 11:13 AM
Inflation is a hidden and unfair tax. From from 10.1 percent during 2009-14, we have broken the back of back-breaking inflation
1 February 2019, 11:10 AM
Government has taken Goods and Services Tax and several other transformational reforms in the several financial sectors
1 February 2019, 11:09 AM
Current Account Deficit will be 2.5 percent of GDP this year. We contained the fiscal deficit. Revised fiscal deficit for 2018-19 to 3.4 percent
1 February 2019, 11:08 AM
Government has made several transformational reforms since coming to power
1 February 2019, 11:07 AM
Indian economy has logged 8.2 percent and 7.1 percent growth rates in the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2018-19 respectively
1 February 2019, 11:06 AM
We are the fastest growing Big economy. We have posted highest growth rate in the last five years post liberalisation
1 February 2019, 11:05 AM
We are marching towards a New India. By 2022, when we celebrate India's 75th Independence India will be a nation where everyone has a house, electricity. India is marching towards growth and prosperity
1 February 2019, 11:03 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal rises to present the Interim Budget 2019
1 February 2019, 10:59 AM
Atul Gupta, Senior Director, Deloitte India has the following customs duty expectations from FM's Budget:
1. Increase in Customs duty on consumer goods to promote domestic manufacturing’
2. Decrease in critical raw materials import duties to encourage domestic production and manufacturing
3. Customs Law amendments for allowing the utilization of MEIS & SEIS scrips towards the payment of GST on imports and domestic procurements
4. Related party imports valuation process to be made simpler – doing away with Extra Duty Deposit
1 February 2019, 10:44 AM
Union Cabinet approves the interim Budget 2019
1 February 2019, 10:32 AM
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad arrive at the Parliament. Following the Cabinet meeting, Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
1 February 2019, 10:31 AM
Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for salaried individuals, Zee Media sources had earlier said. Also women taxpayers may get higher basic exemption of Rs 3.25 lakh
1 February 2019, 10:30 AM
Goyal, who stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment, is widely expected to raise income tax exemption thresholds.
1 February 2019, 10:26 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. Cabinet meeting ahead of presentation of Budget to start shortly
1 February 2019, 10:21 AM
1 February 2019, 10:20 AM
1 February 2019, 10:15 AM
Finance Minister Goyal calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Budget. The Finance Minister shook hands with President Kovind and held a brief meeting with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
1 February 2019, 10:13 AM
Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and other spending measures may be part of the Budget that FM Piyush Goyal will present at 11 am
1 February 2019, 10:05 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the Budget briefcase. He will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
1 February 2019, 10:02 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
1 February 2019, 10:01 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will rise to present the Interim Budget 2019 at 11 am. Goyal, also the Railway Minister, examined the final copy of the document on Thursday evening