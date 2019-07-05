close

Union Budget 2019 live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at North Block

Sitharaman will have to do a tough balancing act in her Budget announcement, as she aims to boost growth.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 5, 2019 - 09:10
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Budget on Friday, becoming only the second woman, after Indira Gandhi, to do so. FM will present the Union Budget 2019 amidst wide expectations given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came back to power following a bigger mandate than his first term.

Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

5 July 2019, 09:08 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance. She will present the Budget 2019 today at 11 am in Lok Sabha.

5 July 2019, 09:07 AM

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers ahead of Budget 2019.

5 July 2019, 09:07 AM

It is widely expected that the Union Budget will have a slew of measures which will support growth both in the short-term and the long-term. It may be noted that economic expansion during last fiscal has slowed down to a five-year low of 6.8 percent, with growth for the running fiscal (2019-20) pegged down substantially by the Reserve Bank of India.

5 July 2019, 09:06 AM

The budget is an annual financial statement of a government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

