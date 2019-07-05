Union Budget 2019 live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at North Block

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Budget on Friday, becoming only the second woman, after Indira Gandhi, to do so. FM will present the Union Budget 2019 amidst wide expectations given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came back to power following a bigger mandate than his first term.

Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.