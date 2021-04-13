हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli slays in her red hot look, shares sizzling pics!

Several fans and Nikki Tamboli's BB 14 celeb friends such as Shardul Pandit, Jaan Kumar Sanu etc dropped their comments on her timeline too. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Nikki Tamboli has taken the internet by storm with her smouldering pictures. Dressed in a red hot strappy dress, Nikki can be seen chilling in her recent photoshoot.

Nikki Tamboli captioned the picture: Life is easy, But the Queen is busy #love #girl #fashion #beautiful #like #beauty #cute ##happy smile #myself #nikkitamboli @navindhyaniphoto @simrat_bohra @darenmemonofficial @ferngoregaon

Several fans and her BB 14 celeb friends such as Shardul Pandit, Jaan Kumar Sanu etc dropped their comments on her timeline too. 

A few days back, Nikki tested coronavirus positive and through her social media handle announced it. She also urged people who came in contact with her to get tested. The actress is now all fine and has recovered from the deadly novel COVID-19 infection.

Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'.

The 24-year-old is a Maharashtrian and reportedly completed her education from Aurangabad before making a career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in a few commercials too.

 

