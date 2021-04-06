हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's smoking hot photoshoot in a short denim skirt and racer-back top goes viral!

Disha Patani's sizzling pictures got a reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, sister Khushboo Patani and Elli AvrRam too. 

Disha Patani&#039;s smoking hot photoshoot in a short denim skirt and racer-back top goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani took the internet by storm with her sensational photoshoot. Posing in a short denim skirt and shimmering racer-back sequins top, Disha looked stunning in her latest pictures. 

The actress shared a few pictures from her new photoshoot which went viral on social media. Disha Patani's sizzling pictures got a reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, sister Khushboo Patani and Elli AvrRam too. 

With around 42.7 million followers on Insta, she surely has upped her game like a pro!

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

 

