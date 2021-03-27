हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Forget Disha Patani, her sister Khushboo Patani's workout routine will drive you nuts - Watch video

Disha Patani is close to her family and often we spot Disha and her sister Khusbhoo Patani's social media exchange on Instagram.

Forget Disha Patani, her sister Khushboo Patani&#039;s workout routine will drive you nuts - Watch video

New Delhi: We all know by now that actress Disha Patani is a fitness freak, but little did we know that her sister Khushboo Patani is equally upbeat about working out. A sneak-peek into her daily workout routine shows how gung-ho the Patani sisters are about staying fit and fab. 

Khushboo Patani shared her exercise videos on Instagram and it even got Tiger Shroff's attention, who dropped a comment on her timeline. She wrote in the caption: After cycling and cooling down part 1/3 enjoy #reels #reelinstagram #instafit #streching #reelitfeelit #yoga

Also, Disha Patani shared a comment in one of the videos, reading: Wow what flexibility 

Disha Patani is close to her family and often we spot Disha and her sister Khusbhoo Patani's social media exchange on Instagram. Disha's father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer and her mother is a health inspector. The Patani sisters also have a younger brother Suryansh Patani.

Khushboo Patani trained in the Indian Army Camp and proud sister Disha had once shared her pictures from early days. Not many people are aware that Khushboo Patani who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces, is now a digital creator as per her Instagram bio. 

 

