Hina Khan is in no mood to leave Maldives, and her scorching pictures on Instagram are a solid proof!

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan is in no mood to leave the Maldives, at least on social media. Her breathtaking photo album for her vacays to the picturesque properties of the island country is making us envious already.

A quick look into Hina Khan's Instagram diary, and you know what we are talking about:

A few days back, the actress achieved a milestone with one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, a feat only familiar with the biggest stars of the country.

The gorgeous face is a social media stunner and her posts break the internet, minutes after she makes any update.

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina Khan also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.

She was seen as one of the Toofani seniors on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.