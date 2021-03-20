Hina Khan flaunts toned legs in blue monokini in Maldives, leaves fans crazy with bold avatar

MUMBAI: TV actress Hina Khan is currently in the Maldives and is enjoying the tropical paradise to the fullest as seen on her social media. According to reports, Hina Khan had recently flown to the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

For the past few days, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress has been sharing picturesque snapshots of her island vacation with fans and the pictures are absolutely stunning!

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she is seen posing in a blue monokini. The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the light blue monokini with her skin glistening under the sun. In the caption, she wrote, “Ocean Breeze at @kurumathiisland, Loving it” with a heart emoji.

Have a look at the post:

After Khan dropped the beautiful pictures her celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments. While actress Priyanka Udhwani commented, 'Whaaat' with several heart eyes emojis, TV actress Nidhi Uttam wrote, 'Sizzling'.

Actress Hina Khan is best known for her roles in Star Plus's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She has been dating 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2014.

On the work front, Hina ventured into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' which released in 2019. She was also seen in the digital space with 'Damaged 2' and 'Unlocked: The Haunted App'. She will be next seen in the fifth season of the TV series Naagin.