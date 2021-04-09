Janhvi Kapoor raises the hotness bar in a stunning metallic monokini, sets temperature soaring in Maldives - See Pics

New Delhi: The young and sassy Janhvi Kapoor is having a chill time with pals at the picturesque Maldives. A day back, the actress called herself the 'last one' to go there and it's totally worth all the hype.

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a photo-sharing spree ever since. She looked stunning in a metallic tinge monokini while posing for clicks. Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses.

Janhvi made her debut in Dharma Productions 'Dhadak' alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018. Ever since she has managed to make a niche place for herself and amassed a huge fan base.

Before getting into films, Janhvi Kapoor flew to California to pursue an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Janhvi has Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Good Luck Jerry' in her kitty.