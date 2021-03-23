हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Labradors

Labradors can lose their top spot by THIS breed of dogs to become 'most popular in US'

Labradors which were America's most popular purebred dogs for the last 30 years, are on the verge of losing their spot, according to the American Kennel Club.

Pic source: Pixabay

New Delhi: Labradors which were America's most popular purebred dogs for the last 30 years, are on the verge of losing their spot, according to the American Kennel Club.

Their spot is under threat by the second most popular dog breed in the list, the celebrity's favourite, flat-faced "Frenchies".

The pooche has jumped from fourth to second spot in the American Kennel Club's most popular dog rankings last year.

The rise in popularity of Frenchies has been consistent. The small-sized dogs overtook German shepherds from second -- a position they had held since 2009 -- to third spot. They also overtook golden retrievers.

"The playful, adaptable Frenchie has become increasingly popular over the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down," executive secretary Gina DiNardo said in a press release.

Popular Labrador Retriever breed was developed from imported Canadian fishing dogs in the UK.  
 

