Mahlagha Jaberi, the Iranian model who looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - See her bold and beautiful pics!

Mahlagha Jaberi's Instagram is a treasure house of stunning photos. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi has taken the social media world by storm. Back home, she is seen as a doppelganger of none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A striking similarity of Mahlagha Jaberi with the former Miss World's younger days is uncanny. 

Aishwarya Rai's lookalike aka Mahlagha Jaberi's Instagram is a treasure house of stunning photos. Take a look at few pictures: 

Mahlagha reportedly kickstarted her modelling career in her teens. The gorgeous face has featured in many magazine covers like Mode Lifestyle, Layalina, and hia.

This, however is not the first time that an actress or model is compared with Aishwarya. Earlier, Salman Khan's co-star in 'Lucky: No Time For Love', actress Sneha Ullal too was called the new Aishwarya Rai. 

Right now, Mahlagha Jaberi's sensational photos have flooded the internet and fans can't keep calm!

 

 

