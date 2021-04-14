हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi shuts troll who asked her 'from which slumdog centre' did you adopt your daughter?

In October 2020, Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. 

Mandira Bedi shuts troll who asked her &#039;from which slumdog centre&#039; did you adopt your daughter?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi sure knows how to shut a troll online. Recently, a hater dropped a nasty comment on her photo, asking 'from which slumdog centre' did she adopt her daughter. 

The popular actress-host Mandira Bedi highlighted the comment and replied to the troll in the perfect way. Check it out here:

She also called out another unsavoury comment by one more troll: 

In October 2020, Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28, 2020, in a heartfelt post. 

Mandira also posted a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple already has a nine-year-old son Vir. 

Mandira Bedi is majorly into fitness and gymming. She often flaunts her washboard abs on social media and has a fan following of 1.4 million on Instagram alone. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira BediMandira Bedi trolledmandira bedi adopted daughterMandira Bedi Instagram
Next
Story

South beauty Hansika Motwani recreates Rakhi Sawant's viral Bigg Boss 14 meme video - Watch!

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Maharashtra: Precautions more vigorously applied for 15 days to stop COVID-19 surge