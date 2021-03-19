Mandira Bedi's bathtub bikini workout video hits internet, Mouni Roy drops unmissable comment!

New Delhi: The hottie at 48, actress Mandira Bedi is rocking her fit and fab body. She regularly workout and flaunts her washboard abs quite often. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping workout video in a bikini near the bathtub.

Mandira Bedi's caption reads: The Bathtub, the Bikini and the Banging workout! A nice mix of lunge kicks, glute bridges, tricep dips and a decent sweaty calorie burn!! (Maine bhi Bikini mein Workout kiya!)

On her post, several celeb friends commented including Mouni Roy, who wrote: Miloooooo soon !!!

In October 2020, Mandira Bedi and husband Raj Kaushal shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28, 2020.

Mandira also posted a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple already has a nine-year-old son Vir.