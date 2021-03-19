हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's bathtub bikini workout video hits internet, Mouni Roy drops unmissable comment!

The hottie at 48, actress Mandira Bedi is rocking her fit and fab body. She regularly workout and flaunts her washboard abs quite often. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping workout video in a bikini near the bathtub.

Mandira Bedi&#039;s bathtub bikini workout video hits internet, Mouni Roy drops unmissable comment!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hottie at 48, actress Mandira Bedi is rocking her fit and fab body. She regularly workout and flaunts her washboard abs quite often. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping workout video in a bikini near the bathtub.

Mandira Bedi's caption reads: The Bathtub, the Bikini and the Banging workout! A nice mix of lunge kicks, glute bridges, tricep dips and a decent sweaty calorie burn!! (Maine bhi Bikini mein Workout kiya!)

On her post, several celeb friends commented including Mouni Roy, who wrote: Miloooooo soon !!!

In October 2020, Mandira Bedi and husband Raj Kaushal shared that they have adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. Mandira has revealed on Instagram that Tara became a part of the family on July 28, 2020. 

Mandira also posted a picture of Tara sitting between Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal. The couple already has a nine-year-old son Vir. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira Bedimandira bedi bikini picsMandira Bedi photosBathtubMouni Roy
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor shares photo with Jaya Bachchan from Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebration

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Interesting and fun facts about butter