Milind Soman

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's passionate liplock and PDA for animals is breaking the internet!

Earlier, Milind Soman courted controversy when he posted a nude picture of him running on a Goa beach. An FIR was also registered against Milind Soman in Goa over obscenity. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-turned-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently shared a passionate liplock in their recent post. The supermodel and fitness freak took to Instagram and shared the post. 

Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared: Vegan fashion - part 2 Passion for fashion !!!

The duo appeared for a PSA for veganism. Milind Soman shared another post on Vegan fashion. Vegan fashion! No leather, no silk, no wool. No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative. If you hope for a more sustainable, less cruel world, then at least sometimes, if not always, make this choice. Think, before you buy. Personally, I have cut down non vegetarian food to a minimum. I find that this choice is also healthier for me. Next, clothes. Check out our new vegan fashion campaign for @petaindia which debuted at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.⁣

The posts are a part of the campaign. 

Earlier, Milind Soman courted controversy when he posted a nude picture of him running on a Goa beach. An FIR was also registered against Milind Soman in Goa over obscenity. 

Meanwhile, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. 

 

