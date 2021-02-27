हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness with loved-up pics!

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar posted a bunch of pictures from the duo’s travel diaries and penned a heartfelt note along with the post. She wrote, “7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you my love, for being you #blessed.” 

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness with loved-up pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ankita_earthy

New Delhi: Actor-model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are couple goals and these recent pictures are proof! The duo recently celebrated their seven years of companionship with loved-up posts.

Milind took to Instagram, and shared a cozy picture with Ankita where the couple can be seen cuddling in bed. Captioning the romantic post, he wrote, “After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace. To neverending anniversaries. #love.”  

Take a look at their picture: 

Meanwhile, Ankita posted a bunch of pictures from the duo’s travel diaries and penned a heartfelt note along with the post. She wrote, “7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you my love, for being you #blessed.” 

The fitness enthusiast couple often shares their workout posts, which surely are inspirational. Ankita and Milind also frequently participate in Marathons. 

Milind and Ankita tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. The couple, a few months later, had another wedding ceremony in Spain.

