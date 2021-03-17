हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma flaunts her toned body in a backless white crop top and pants, sets mercury soaring on social media!

Naagin actress Nia Sharma won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. 

Nia Sharma flaunts her toned body in a backless white crop top and pants, sets mercury soaring on social media!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma's bold and beautiful avatar on social media has got fans swooning over her. The stunner recently shared a few pictures on an Instagram post wearing a white backless crop top and pants. 

Nia Sharma donned a cross-shaped pendant over it and posed for the clicks. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She has a massive fanbase of 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone, explaining why fans adore her.

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma picsNia Sharma photosNia Sharma Instagram
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal accuses ex-boyfriend and celebrity hair and make-up artist Florian Hurel of 'almost killing her'

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Viral Video : A Kid fell down from the hood of an suv