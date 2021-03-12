हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma breaks into an impromptu dance while shooting, video hits viral button - Watch

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia Sharma breaks into an impromptu dance while shooting, video hits viral button - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The famous telly face, actress Nia Sharma is a newsmaker and expect her to break the internet with any of her social media posts. After sharing a dance video of her with a female friend on Mumbai roads, the stunner dropped another viral stuff. 

In the middle of the shoot, the Nia Sharma can be seen breaking into an impromptu dance on Nachan Nu Jee Karda song. Watch viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Sometime back, the Naagin star bought home a cool black XC90 Inscription by Volvo and posted a video too. 

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

