हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi's Goa video with fiance irks netizens, actress hits back saying 'not flaunting privilege' amid COVID crisis

Pooja Bedi's stance on 'caged life' amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic irked netizens. She got slammed online and many accused of flaunting her privilege. 

Pooja Bedi&#039;s Goa video with fiance irks netizens, actress hits back saying &#039;not flaunting privilege&#039; amid COVID crisis

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi, who spends most of her time in Goa, where she runs a health and wellness business got trolled recently. For the unversed, Pooja shared a video of hers lately, where she can be seen enjoying her beach life with fiance Maneck Contractor.

However, it was Pooja Bedi's stance on 'caged life' amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, which irked netizens. She got slammed online and many accused of flaunting her privilege. 

She tweeted the video with the caption: Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . 
Free your mind  #NoFear 
Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!
If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?

However, after getting trolled, Pooja Bedi hit back at trolls saying she is not flaunting her privilege but only expressing her happiness in feeling the freedom. 

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged on February 14, 2019. The actress was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewalla. The couple divorced in 2003 and have two children Alaya F and Omar.

Pooja made her movie debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya back in 1991 and then went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander a year later. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maa Exchange and Nach Baliye amongst others. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pooja Bedipooja bedi twitterpooja bedi trolledCOVID-19Coronaviruspooja bedi video
Next
Story

Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani's recreate Sridevi-Rishi Kapoor's Chandni vibe, dance to Tere Mere Honton Pe song - Watch

Must Watch

PT5M19S

DNA: Know what should be included in Corona's Tool Kit?