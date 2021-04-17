Pooja Bedi's Goa video with fiance irks netizens, actress hits back saying 'not flaunting privilege' amid COVID crisis

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi, who spends most of her time in Goa, where she runs a health and wellness business got trolled recently. For the unversed, Pooja shared a video of hers lately, where she can be seen enjoying her beach life with fiance Maneck Contractor.

However, it was Pooja Bedi's stance on 'caged life' amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, which irked netizens. She got slammed online and many accused of flaunting her privilege.

She tweeted the video with the caption: Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?

pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

I Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoorsThe warmth of the localsThe amazing foodThe sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa@happysoulindia@goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness pic.twitter.com/qWTjxeIFBE — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

However, after getting trolled, Pooja Bedi hit back at trolls saying she is not flaunting her privilege but only expressing her happiness in feeling the freedom.

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

If i got covid.. I would do steam inhalation.. gargle with salt water.. rest... eat herbs & drink lots of kaada. Think positive thoughts & be happy that while I didn't have covid I LIVED. & if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged on February 14, 2019. The actress was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewalla. The couple divorced in 2003 and have two children Alaya F and Omar.

Pooja made her movie debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya back in 1991 and then went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander a year later. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maa Exchange and Nach Baliye amongst others.