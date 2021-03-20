हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Bedi shares stills of controversial, banned ad from 90s

'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' fame Pooja Bedi shared a few bold stills from her controversial condom ad from the 90s with her fans on social media. The actress had featured opposite model Marc Robinson in the ad, that was banned from airing on Doordarshan. 

Pooja Bedi shares stills of controversial, banned ad from 90s
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Pooja Bedi took a trip down memory lane and shared glimpses from an old but 'controversial' ad she once featured in during 90s. The actor took to social media and recalled the bold advertisement and shared monochrome stills from its shoot. Pooja had featured opposite model Marc Robinson in the ad.

For the unversed, Pooja and Marc featured in a first-of-its-kind spot that instantly became controversial and was labelled as too hot to be aired on national television. The ad was finally banned from airing on Doordarshan. 

Sharing a bunch of black and white pictures, Pooha wrote, "GOSH! Some of the WOW stills taken during my shoot for the Kamasutra Condoms advert in 1991 by the late Prabuddha Dasgupta." She also tagged Gautam Singhania in her post, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Limited, who launched the advert in 1991.

Take a look at her post below: 

The advert was the first to be made of its kind and was directed by Alyque Padamsee. Banned from Doordarshan, it was, however, aired on cable TV. 

The controversial ad made Pooja hog all the limelight. The same year, she went on to make her debut in 'Vishkanya' and appeared in a supporting role in Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Later, she appeared in reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1', 'Nach Baliye 3, and 'Bigg Boss 5' among others. 

Pooja was last seen in Zee5's original film Comedy Couple. The film was directed by Nachiket Samant and starred Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad in lead roles.

According to media reports, Pooja Bedi is engaged to Maneck Contractor and they are staying together in Goa. 

