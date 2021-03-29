हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lisa Haydon

Preggers model-actress Lisa Haydon flaunts her beach bod baby bump in a bikini, hubby clicks jaw-dropping photos!

Lisa Haydon's awesome beachy pictures were clicked by husband Dino Lalvani. Take a look: 

Preggers model-actress Lisa Haydon flaunts her beach bod baby bump in a bikini, hubby clicks jaw-dropping photos!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model turned actress Lisa Haydon is heavily preggers and the stunning third-time mom-to-be recently took to social media and shared her jaw-dropping pictures. The leggy lass flaunted her beach bod 2021 wearing a rust-coloured bikini, looking simply fab!

Lisa Haydon's awesome beachy pictures were clicked by husband Dino Lalvani. Take a look: 

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. In May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo. 

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release Aisha. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 

The duo is now expecting their third child, a baby girl, in June 2021. 

 

