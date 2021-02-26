Preggers Lisa Haydon drops a fun dance video with BFFs, says 'might delete it later'- Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Lisa Haydon has a perfect pregnancy glow on her face. The stunner is expecting a third time and recently dropped a fun video where she can be seen dancing with her friends, at one of her pal's baby shower.

Lisa Haydon wrote in the caption: Might delete this video later lol. BUT I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy!! Thanks @isabelledaza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship! P.S. don’t miss our @our.recess outfits ppl

A few days back, Lisa Haydon went camping on Valentine's Day with her fam jam and rocked a bikini.

Earlier this month, the stunning model-actress took to social media and announced her third pregnancy via video. She posted the video on Instagram and joining her in sharing the good news was son Zack.

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the year 2010 release Aisha. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen garnered her praise and recognition.

She was also seen in Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. In May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo.

The duo is now expecting their third child, a baby girl, in June 2021.