हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

'Rebel' Nia Sharma's hot dance on Instagram is breaking the internet - Watch

Nia Sharma won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. 

&#039;Rebel&#039; Nia Sharma&#039;s hot dance on Instagram is breaking the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma is a popular social media celebrity. Her pictures and videos often break the internet. Recently, she shared a bomb of a dance video on hitting the 6 million mark on Instagram.

Nia Sharma's fan following has increased by leaps and bounds. The Naagin actress decided to celebrate her big victory with a smouldering dance on Reels. She wrote in the caption: Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu alll #rebelchallenge @akshayjainofficial @shivikapratapofficial @gauravmaurya820

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma dancenia sharma videonia sharma picsnia sharma hot danceNia Sharma photos
Next
Story

OMG! Disha Patani's scorching bikini pic from the beach is too hot to handle!

Must Watch

PT8M38S

West Bengal election 2021: Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee battle over outsiders