'Rebel' Nia Sharma's hot dance on Instagram is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma is a popular social media celebrity. Her pictures and videos often break the internet. Recently, she shared a bomb of a dance video on hitting the 6 million mark on Instagram.

Nia Sharma's fan following has increased by leaps and bounds. The Naagin actress decided to celebrate her big victory with a smouldering dance on Reels. She wrote in the caption: Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank youuuu alll #rebelchallenge @akshayjainofficial @shivikapratapofficial @gauravmaurya820

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.